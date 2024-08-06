Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel dances with community members on National Night Out

Philadelphia police talk to community, strengthen relationships during National Night Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After wrapping up his duties on the police beat Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel switched to a different beat, dancing the "Cupid Shuffle" with neighbors in West Philly.

This marked Bethel's first National Night Out as Philadelphia's top cop.

"As a commissioner leading the organization, everything is a new moment, a new time, people see you differently, but I feel the same," Bethel said.

Each year on the first Tuesday in August, police departments nationwide host events to build trust with their communities, a tradition dating back to 1970.

"It started with an idea in Lower Merion. A guy named Matt, working with the community, said this has to be something bigger," Bethel explained.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with the commissioner at the Parkside Evans Recreation Center, just one of his many stops for the night. He and his officers enjoyed food, games and performances and got to know the children and their families.

"They said, 'How's your day?' I said 'good,'" one child said about her interaction with police officers.

"We have cotton candy, books, a cup … I'm having an awesome time," another said.

According to Philadelphia police crime data, homicides are down about 37% from this time last year, and Bethel says shootings are down around 40%. Bethel credits this success to the collaborative efforts of the police department, Mayor Cherelle Parker, and the community.

"We focus so much on the negativity, but there's so much good happening in the community," Bethel said.

"I love this event. It makes the neighbors know that the city is here for them and the police," said Nema Bey from the Parkside Evans Recreation Center.

"It's off the charts. The rain didn't stop it. The wind didn't stop it. We did this and we're proud of this community," added Ms. Deb, another employee at Parkside Evans Rec.

Hearing that is music to Bethel's ears.

"That's the fuel that keeps us going," he said, "the fuel that makes me get up every day to do this work."