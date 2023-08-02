Wildwood curfew 2023: Updated emergency ordinance aimed at curbing unruly teens now in effect

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Wildwood's new updated curfew hours go into effect overnight Wednesday, meaning anyone under the age of 18 must be off the beach as of 11:59 p.m. The new hours will begin an hour earlier than the previous curfew, which was set at 1 a.m.

The Jersey Shore community will be enforcing the new curfew amid complaints about unruly teens who disturb the peace, cause chaos and sometimes violence, officials said.

"We have been witnessing unprecedented lawless acts by juveniles in recent years, yet the state laws have taken the control away from the police," Mayor Pete Byron said. "This new law puts the authority back into the hands of our police department to ensure the safety, not only of our community but also of the teens themselves."

The Wildwood Board of Commissioners, including Bryon, Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons and Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski, passed the emergency ordinance last week.

"We just want to be proactive," Fitzsimons has previously said. "Everyone has been hearing in the news and paper of the issues that ourselves and all over the Jersey Shore communities been having this summer."

The updated Wildwood curfew is in effect from midnight until 6 a.m. for anyone who is under 18 years old unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Other exceptions include those who are traveling to or from work, if there is a medical emergency, or if the juvenile is attending or participating in extracurricular school activities or cultural, educational, and/or social events sponsored by a religious or community-based institution.

"Wildwood is not a place where unsupervised minors will be allowed to roam freely into late hours without parental supervision," Murphy said. "We want everyone, including teens, to enjoy the boardwalk, and we expect and encourage partnership with parents to keep their children safe while they are in our town."

Violators will be given at least two warnings before being taken into custody until a parent or legal guardian can be reached, and could face up to a $1,000 fine and be ordered to complete community service.

Despite the earlier start time, Wildwood's curfew is still later than other coastal resorts, including Ocean City, which begins at 11 p.m. Sea Isle City curfew is even earlier, beginning at 10 p.m.

Complaints can be reported by calling the non-emergency police line at 609-522-0222, and as always, for emergencies, call 9-1-1.

