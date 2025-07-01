New Jersey's Wildwood Beach Patrol now outfitted with high-tech material offering sun protection

The Wildwood Beach Patrol is ready for the Fourth of July weekend at the Jersey Shore, now outfitted with new sun safety information.

The Wildwood Beach Patrol is getting sun safety tips from the RDK Melanoma Foundation. Sue Diverio from the foundation also emphasized the importance of applying broad-spectrum sunscreen thoroughly and often.

"Save lives through knowledge and information about sun-smart practices and behaviors," she said.

Part of that is issuing the lifeguards new tops made with a high-tech material.

"The new uniforms are UPF 50," DeBario said. "So, they block 98% of the UV rays."

The Wildwood Beach Patrol was named the first sun-safe beach by the foundation.

"We have a lot in common. I used to be a lifeguard when I was a young boy," Phillies legend Mike Schmidt said.

Schmidt, a spokesperson for the foundation, had a personal message for the Wildwood Beach Patrol.

"My wish to you would be to be safe this summer and use as much sun protection as you can," Schmidt said.

Sun exposure is the leading cause of skin cancer. Melanoma, the most deadly form, is increasing significantly.

"We never really put such a focused effort on being skin-smart, sun-smart and protecting our lifeguards," Ed Schneider, captain of the Wildwood Beach Patrol, said.

Schneider said there's now a new awareness.

"Our goal is to keep our lifeguards, who are the first responders to water emergencies, safe," Schneider said.

All about everyone enjoying summer fun while guarding against sun dangers.