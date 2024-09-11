Philadelphia-area college students react to Harris-Trump debate after watch parties on campus

Widener University students react to debate after watch party on campus

Widener University students react to debate after watch party on campus

Widener University students react to debate after watch party on campus

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Widener University is one of many Philadelphia-area schools that held a watch party for Tuesday night's presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Widener's watch party was held inside Lathem Hall. The space was standing room only and more than 100 students showed up.

"For someone voting in their first presidential election, being able to come here, listen to other people's thoughts, being able to hear other people's thoughts, helped me think in my head who I'd like to have as our president," first year student Anthony Fideli said.

Fideli is a communications major. He says following Tuesday's debate, students held round tables discussing pressing issues.

"We talked about a lot like the economy and inflation, the cost of living in this area," Fideli said.

Widener University

Students feel the impact of inflation too, he added.

"As college students next year, are we living off campus or are we going to find a house near our job, and we have to make sure we are financially stable to support ourselves," Fideli said.

Nicole Carrera, assistant director of Communications at Widener, said the student base was well represented by a diverse group who showed up at the watch party Tuesday night.

"It wasn't just the political science students, there were nurses, engineering majors, all sorts of majors here." Carrera said.

Moving forward, students said this was just the start of in-depth conversations.

Watch parties were also held at Neumann University in Aston, as well as Temple University in Philadelphia.