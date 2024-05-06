White-coated candy recalled nationwide over salmonella risk

Do's and dont's on packing a lunchbox Do's and dont's on packing a lunchbox 04:55

A range of white confectionary products sold nationwide is being recalled because the treats could be contaminated with salmonella, a potentially dangerous bacteria, an Iowa company said Monday.

The recalled items were sold in retailers including Dollar General, HyVee, Target and Walmart, Sioux City-based Palmer Candy stated in a recall notice.

Image of recalled snack. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The company was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was potential for contamination from an ingredient potentially tainted with salmonella by one of the supplier's suppliers, Palmer Candy said.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly as well as in those with weakened immune systems, according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. It can also cause symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, fever and vomiting in the otherwise healthy.

Image of recalled snack. Food and Drug Administration

The recalled products comes in a variety of retail packaging, including bags, pouches and tubs.

Image of recalled candy item. Food and Drug Administration

People who bought any of the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with with questions can call (800) 831-0828 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recall includes the following products and best-by dates:

Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4-ounce 12/28/2024

Caramel Swirl Pretzels 6 -ounce 12/19/2024 and 01/19/2025

Classic Yogurt Pretzels 28# 12/11/2024 - 01/08/2025

Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow 14# 12/06/2024 - 01/08/2025

Enrobed Pretzels Rods 8-ounce 01/22/2025

Favorite Day Bakery White Funde Mini Cookies 7-ounce 04/04/2025, 04/05/2025 and 04/18/2025

Frosted Munchy Medley Bowl 15-ounce 01/03/2025

Frosted Patriot Frosted Pretzels 28# 01/02/2025 and 01/03/2025

Frosted Pretzels 6-ounce 01/23/2025

Munchy Medley 15# 12/14/2024 and 01/03/2025

Munchy Medley 4-ounce 12/27/2024, 12/28/2024 and 01/19/2025

Munchy Medley 6-ounce 12/20/2024

Munchy Medley To Go 4-ounce 12/25/2024 and 01/19/2025

Patriotic Munchy Medley Bowl 15-ounce 01/19/2025

Patriotic Pretzels 14-ounce 01/25/2025 and 01/26/2025

Patriotic Pretzels 6-ounce 01/19/2025

Patriotic Red, White & Blue Pretzel Twists 14-ounce 12/13/2024 and 01/15/2025

Patriotic Snack Mix 13-ounce 01/19/2025 and 02/01/2025

Patriotic White Fudge Cookies 7-ounce 04/23/2025

Peanut Butter Snack Mix 12-ounce 11/13/2024 and 12/15/2024

Peanut Butter Snack Mix To Go 4.5-ounce 01/18/2025

Snackin' With The Crew! Mizzou Munchy Medley 7-ounce 12/18/2024 and 12/19/2024

Snackin' With The Crew! Tiger Treats 7-ounce 12/18/2024 and 12/19/2024

Star Snacks Chow Down 25# 12/06/2024 and 12/07/2024

Strawberry Yogurt Coated Pretzels 10-ounce 01/05/2025 and 01/23/2025

Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels 3.25-ounce 12/18/2024 - 01/04/2025

Vanilla Yogurt Covered Pretzels 10-ounce 01/05/2024 and 01/22/2025

Yogurt Pretzel 14# 12/14/2024 - 12/21/2024

Zebra Fudge Cookies 7-ounce 03/13/2025, 04/01/2025 - 04/02/2025