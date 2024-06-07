Things to do in Philly this weekend – Phillies London Series watch parties, Kenny Chesney, ODUNDE Festival, more

Phillies fans making their way to London for series vs. New York Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cheers to the weekend, Philly! The City of Brotherly Love is popping off this weekend with events like the ODUNDE Festival and the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival, plus early Juneteenth celebrations! There's also a lineup of star-studded performances set for this weekend in the Greater Philadelphia region like Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller and Bonnie Raitt.

Start celebrating your weekend early. Here's a list of events and festivities going on this weekend around the Delaware Valley.

Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band at Lincoln Financial Field

Two things that just go together -- summer and country music. And now two A-list country artists are coming to South Philly this weekend to kick off sweet summertime. Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band will bring the Sun Goes Down Tour to Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday with opening acts like Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Saturday's show begins at 5 p.m. and tickets start at $145.

MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 Phillies vs. Mets

Philadelphia sports fans have an impressive track record for traveling to see their teams play, and the Phillies-Mets London series will likely be no different. For those not making the trip across the pond to see the Phillies sweep the Mets, here are a couple of great viewing parties in the city.

McGillin's Olde Ale House is hosting a watch party on June 8 at noon. Known for its history and reasonable prices, McGillian's is the perfect place to watch the game with other Phillies fans.

Down the street is another watch party at Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill on June 8 at 1 p.m. Presented by the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia, enjoy the Phillies-Mets rivalry, with the chance to win prizes with their business card raffle.

Although this event is free, they do require pre-registration to reserve your seat and be eligible for the raffle.

Both venues offer a lively atmosphere to enjoy the game. Whether you prefer the historic charm of McGillin's or the vibrant setting of Founding Fathers. Grab your Phillies gear, and get ready for the MLB World Tour: London Series.

21 Savage at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

Rapper 21 Savage heads to the Garden State this Sunday for a stop on his American Dream Tour. The show at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion starts at 7 p.m. and tickets to see the rapper in action start at $41.30.

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That... Tour 2024

Blues rock singer Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That... Tour to The Met in North Philly on Friday. English R&B soul singer James Hunter also joins Raitt on tour. Doors open for the Friday night show at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets to Friday's show start at $94.30.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show is celebrating 97 years of artistic expression this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This free show exhibits exceptional pieces by 145 fine artists across various mediums like pastel, mixed media, oil and acrylic, printmaking, watercolor, drawing and sculpture.

Take a walk through the park this weekend, witness incredible artistic expression and meet artists from all around the country at no cost at all! The show is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ODUNDE Festival

The U.S.'s largest African American street festival is back in the City of Brotherly Love and will be taking over South Philadelphia this weekend. The ODUNDE Festival is celebrating its 49th year and will be held near 23rd and South streets.

The festival covers 16 city blocks, has two stages for live performances and will showcase over 100 arts, crafts and food vendors at its African marketplace, highlighting retailers from African nations, the Caribbean and Brazil.

ODUNDE celebrates another year for African Americans and Africanized people globally and will feature a procession from 23rd and South streets to the Schuylkill River, ending with an offering of fruit and flowers to Oshun, the Yoruba goddess of the river.

At 7 p.m. R&B music group Dru Hill is set to perform at the South Street Stage on 23rd and South streets Sunday.

West Philly Porchfest

Experience the vibrant musical and cultural tapestry of West Philadelphia at the annual West Philly Porchfest.

Since it kicked off in 2016, this do-it-yourself music festival has grown into a community tradition.

Spanning from 42nd and Spruce streets down to Catherine Street, you can catch free performances on porches throughout the neighborhood from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Bryson Tiller at Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

Pen Griffey, aka Bryson Tiller, will be back in the City of Brotherly Love for "The Bryson Tiller Tour" at the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann on Friday. The show is expected to start at 8 p.m. rain or shine.

Known for bridging genres trap and soul with "Trapsoul," Tiller was in the city not too long ago with a show at The Fillmore last year in May. The Grammy-nominated R&B and hip-hop artist released his fourth album called "Bryson Tiller" in April.

The verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster start at $120 and if you want to snag a cheaper deal, on SeatGeek tickets start at $90 and on StubHub tickets start at $99.

If you can't make it to the show or just don't want to go home yet after the show is the after-party! Center City nightclub NOTO will have an after-party expected to start at 10 p.m. Final-call general admission is available for $50 with fees.

On Ticketmaster, general admission tier 5 starts at $50.

Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival

The Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival promises six weeks of excitement. It kicked off in the last week of May and shows no signs of slowing down. For an unforgettable evening, check out the second week's event at The Barnes Foundation.

The Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival also partnered with The Barnes Foundation for an evening of art, live music and film for First Friday. Starting at 6 p.m., this event showcases the work of up-and-coming and established Latine/x/a/o filmmakers, musicians and artists.

Featuring two sets of music from Guachinangos, at 6:30 and 8 p.m., the diverse group mixes Latin American musical traditions.

PHLAFF will also play two short films at 7 p.m.

Early Juneteenth events around the city

Where: Kingsway Regional High School, Lot F. 172 Garwin Road, Woolwich Township, N.J.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: Festival noon - 4 p.m./Gospel Jam 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The free family event offers enjoyment for everyone with over 100 performers, vendors, food, historic tours and more to celebrate freedom and the 225th anniversary of its Underground Railroad site. Youngsters can enjoy treats and activities in the Children's Tent, and get their faces painted.

Where: National Constitution Center at 525 Arch Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The PA Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is one of many events leading up to the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival. The pageant celebrates the historical significance of Juneteenth while providing a platform for young people to shine and crown Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania and Little Miss Juneteenth Pennsylvania. The pageant has three divisions: Little Miss Juneteenth, Junior Miss Juneteenth and Miss Juneteenth.