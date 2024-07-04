Giant, ShopRite, Redner's: What's open and closed on 4th of July around Philadelphia

Drivers enjoy lowest gas prices in 3 years on busiest travel day of holiday weekend

Drivers enjoy lowest gas prices in 3 years on busiest travel day of holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Fourth of July is here, and if you're looking for some last-minute red, white and blue for your barbecue or just need to stock up for the weekend, you'll want to make sure your store of choice is actually open for the holiday.

Some local businesses and regional chains have altered their hours for the Fourth of July, though many places will remain open. Here's a quick look at which local businesses are open, closed or changing their hours on July 4 around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

National chains like Walmart, Sam's Club and Target are open — tap here for a full list of national chains and other services open and closed for the holiday.

Philadelphia parking and trash pickup

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is not enforcing parking meters or residential parking time limits on the Fourth of July, one of nine parking holidays scheduled in 2024. However, you could still get a ticket if your parking impacts safety or the flow of traffic.

Philadelphia trash pickup is delayed by one day due to the holiday. Trash should be placed outside after 7 p.m. the day before collection.

Phillies and Eagles team store closures and Fourth of July hours

The New Era Phillies Team Store is closed today, so you'll have to wait until Friday to buy the Phillies' July pin of the month or Phillies Broadcaster Apparel.

Rally House stores are open.

The Eagles Pro Shop in The Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will open on the Fourth. The Eagles Pro Shops in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and the Lincoln Financial Field have not said if they are open today or changed their regular business hours.

Food shopping: Which grocery stores and markets are open, have modified hours or are closed on the Fourth of July

Giant Food Stores in Philadelphia and around the region will be open on the Fourth on regular business hours.

Whole Foods Markets in Philadelphia and surrounding regions will be open but close earlier at 6 p.m.

Most Acme Market grocery stores will be open but close an hour earlier, at 9 p.m. Customers are advised to check with their local pharmacy in case hours have changed for the holiday.

ShopRite grocery stores operated under Zallie's Family Markets are open on the Fourth from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. No grocery deliveries will be available but you can order groceries for pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.

Weis Market grocery stores will be open and operating under regular business hours on the Fourth.

Redner's grocery stores around the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley will be open during normal hours.

South Philly Food Co-op is open at 9 a.m. but will close early at 7 p.m.

The Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

SEPTA Transit: Services running on Sunday/Holiday Schedule

All SEPTA transit will run on a Sunday schedule. All routes that do not operate on a Sunday Schedule will not run on the Fourth of July. There are additional services and regional rail lines operating on the Fourth for holiday transit assistance.

Retail Shopping: Mall closures and time changes around the Philadelphia region

The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

The Fashion District of Philadelphia will be open and operate on regular business hours.

The Deptford Mall will be open at the normal time of 10 a.m. but closing early, at 6 p.m.

The King of Prussia Mall and Cherry Hill Mall are open as well but both will close at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

Banks and UPS Services: Mostly Closed

Since The Fourth of July is a federal holiday, mostly all banks are closed, with some ATM services still available. This includes regional banks across the Philadelphia area including The Bank of Princeton, Fulton Bank, Parke Bank, PNC Bank and WSFS Bank.

All UPS and postal services are closed.