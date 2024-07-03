Drivers enjoy lowest gas prices in 3 years on busiest travel day of holiday weekend Low gas prices are something for drivers to celebrate this July 4th, with costs at the pump expected to hit their lowest levels for this time of year since 2021. The average price of gasoline on Independence Day is expected to be $3.50 per gallon nationwide, the lowest price it's been on the busy travel holiday in three years. Ross DiMattei reports from the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway where many drivers will be passing through on the way to the Jersey Shore.