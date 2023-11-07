PA, NJ Election 2023: Here's what's on your ballot this year

What's on the ballot in Pennsylvania, New Jersey?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though 2023 is considered an "off-year" election, there are other big races on the ballot Tuesday for voters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Republicans and the Working Families Party are competing for two at-large seats on Philadelphia City Council. They include Republican Councilmember Brian O'Neill, who is up for reelection.

As for New Jersey, the control of the legislature is up for grabs with all 120 seats in the State Senate and assembly on the ballot.

Philadelphia

Mayor: Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker and Republican nominee David Oh, both former Philadelphia City Council members, are looking to become the city's 100th mayor.

City Council: There are five Democrats, two Republicans and two members of the Working Families Party on the ballot this year for at-large city council seats. Voters can pick no more than five.

Here is who's running.

Democrats: Nina Ahmad, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jim Harrity, Rue Landau and Isaiah Thomas

Republicans: Jim Hasher and Drew Murray

Working Families Party: Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke

City Council District seats: Philadelphia voters will also get to vote for a candidate to represent their council district. There are 10 of these districts in the city. When you find your polling place the city website will tell you which council district you are in (scroll down to the voting tab look for "district council member."

Most of the incumbent district councilmembers are running unopposed, save for two.

In District 3 in West and Southwest Philadelphia, Democratic incumbent Jamie Gauthier is running against challenger Jabari Jones on the "West is Best" ticket. In District 10, Republican incumbent Brian O'Neill faces Democratic challenger Gary Masino.

There's also the new Jeffery Jay Young Jr. running unopposed in District 5, a seat formerly held by Council President Darrell Clarke. Clarke is not seeking re-election.

Judges: Voters will decide on several judges in this general election. Here's a roundup of what judicial offices are up for election.

Partisan elections for Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, all Democrats:

Jessica Brown, Damaris Garcia, Chesley Lightsey, Brian McLaughlin, John Padova Jr., Natasha Taylor-Smith, Caroline Turner, Tamika Washington, Samantha William and Kay Yu

Retention elections for the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas:

Anne Marie B. Coyle, Giovanni O. Campbell, Holly J. Ford, J. Scott O'Keefe, Jacqueline F. Allen, Joe Fernandes, Joel S. Johnson, Nina N. Wright Padilla, Paula A. Patrick, Ramy I. Djerassi, Rayford A. Means, Sierra Thomas Street and Timika Lane

Philadelphia Municipal Court: Voters will choose two from Democrats McIntyre Osborne and Barbara Thompson and Republican Rania Major. Judges Brad Moss, David Shuter, Karen Simmons, Marissa Brumbach, Marvin L. Williams, Matt Wolf and William Meehan Jr. are all running in Municipal Court retention elections.

Sheriff: Democrat Rochelle Bilal seeks reelection against Republican Mark Lavelle.

City Controller: Democrat Christy Brady will face Republican Aaron Bashir in a special general election

City Commissioners: Incumbents Lisa Deeley (D), Omar Sabir (D) and Seth Bluestein (R) are all on the ballot for three seats

Ballot questions: Philadelphia has one ballot question this election:

"Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create an Office for People with Disabilities to coordinate the City's compliance with requirements to provide access for people with disabilities to City services and programs and to otherwise provide for incorporation of the Office into the City government?" - source: Philadelphia City Council

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Democrat Daniel McCaffery goes up against Republican Carolyn Carluccio for an open seat on an open seat. The seat opened after Chief Justice Max Baer died in September 2022.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court: Democrat Matt Wolf will face Republican Megan Martin for an open seat after Republican Judge Kevin Brobson was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2021.

Pennsylvania Superior Court: Two seats are open on the ballot for the Superior Court -- one to fill the seat vacated by Jacqueline Shogan after her 2022 retirement and another to replace Judge John T. Bender, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 in November. Democrats Jill Beck and Timika Lane and Republicans Maria Battista and Harry Smail are on the ballot.

Judges Vic Stabile (R) and Jack Panella (D) are seeking a second and third term, respectfully, in a nonpartisan retention election.

Chester County

There are four ballot questions on the ballot in Chester County. Ballotpedia has an in-depth explainer of the measures online.

New Jersey

In the Garden State, seats in the State Senate and General Assembly, as well as school boards and municipal government, are on the ballot this year.

State Senate

District 1: Democrat Charles Laspata vs. Republican Mike Testa Jr.

District 2: Caren Fitzpatrick (D) vs. Vincent Polistina (R) vs. Shawn Peck (LP)

District 3: John Burzichelli (D) vs. Edward Durr (R)

District 4: Paul Moriarty (D) vs. Christopher Del Borrello (R) vs. Giuseppe Costanzo (Conservatives South Jersey Party)

District 5: Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D) vs. Clyde Cook (R) vs. Mohammad Kabir (Rights Tranquility Peace Party)

District 6: James Beach (D) vs. Mark Doogan (R)

District 7: Troy Singleton (D) vs. James Fazzone (R)

District 8: Gaye Burton (D) vs. Latham Tiver (R)

District 9: Gabriel Franco (D) vs. Carmen Amato Jr. (R)

District 10: Jeff Horn (D) vs. James Holzapfel (R)

District 11: Vin Gopal (D) vs. Stephen Dnistrian vs. Karen Zaletel (NJ Patriot Party)

District 12: Brandon Rose (D) vs. Owen Henry (R) vs. Nina Jochnowitz (Results Not Politics Party)

District 13: Lucille Lo Sapio (D) vs. Declan O'Scanlon Jr. (R)

District 14: Linda Greenstein (D) vs. Patricia Johnson (R)

District 15: Shirley Turner (D) vs. Roger R. Locandro (R

District 16: Andrew Zwicker (D) vs. Mike Pappas (R) vs. Richard Byrne (LP)

District 30: Stephen Dobbins (D) vs. Robert Singer (R)

For a full rundown on what you can expect this Election Day, check out our Election 2023 guide: What to know for Pennsylvania, New Jersey general elections