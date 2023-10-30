Could Republicans running for city council in Philadelphia get swept on Election Day?

Could Republicans running for Philadelphia city council get swept in next week's election?

Could Republicans running for Philadelphia city council get swept in next week's election?

Could Republicans running for Philadelphia city council get swept in next week's election?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election day is eight days away with some big races on the ballot.

Along with the mayor and state supreme court – Philadelphia will vote for city council members. And it's here where Republicans in the city may face a challenge just trying to maintain a voice in the chamber.

Republicans have long sat in the minority at City Hall. But during next week's election, they'll try to avoid being completely swept out of the city council.

RELATED: Philadelphia mayoral race preview: Cherelle Parker vs. David Oh

Lauren Cristella, with the Committee of Seventy, said there's a real possibility it could happen.

The GOP is looking to claim the two at-large seats reserved for the minority party.

Republicans lost one of those to Kendra Brooks and the Working Families Party four years ago, and now the party is pushing hard to take both.

Republican councilmember Brian O'Neill, who's held his District 10 seat since 1980, is also facing a tough challenge from Democrat Gary Masino.

"It's certainly the biggest challenge he's faced in my memory," Cristella said. "Right now, I would say the wind is at Brian O'Neill's back."

Marilyn Murray with the Republican City Committee believes it'll be tough to knock O'Neill out of a seat he's held for four decades. Murray also thinks Republicans need to win the two at-large seats to bring some opposition to Democrats.

RELATED: David Oh believes he's the GOP's best candidate in decades

"The Working Families Party, I feel, is an extension of the Democratic Party. And I feel that without those two seats going to us Republicans, that it's doing the city a great disservice," Murray said.

But Murray admits there is concern with these races. One of those is trying to separate their candidates' messages from national party narratives.

"Our city politicians really have nothing to do with what's going on nationally," Murray said.

But Cristella said even if Republicans can hold on to seats, the party needs to take a hard look in the mirror.

RELATED: Did Cherelle Parker pull out of a mayoral town hall? Depends who you ask

"I think it's a moment for the Philadelphia Republicans to really do some soul-searching and think about what the future of the party is," Cristella said.

Philadelphians can vote for five at-large candidates, plus their district councilmember on Nov. 7.