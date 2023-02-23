Darrell Clarke says he won't seek re-election to Philadelphia council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's longtime City Council president Darrell Clarke announced Thursday that he won't seek re-election.

Clarke held a news conference Thursday where he announced the decision. He will serve the remainder of his current term, which ends at the end of 2023.

"Some people have asked why it has taken you so long to make a decision," Clarke said. "This is not a decision that one makes very easily and very quickly and make a decision to leave what I believe is the best job in the city of Philadelphia as an elected official. But at the end of the day, I think it's my time to do some other things."

Clarke said he will continue to be involved in public service.

The Democrat was first elected to City Council in 1999, representing the 5th District seat formerly held by John Street, who then resigned to run for mayor.

Philly Council President Darrell Clarke will remain in his current position for the next ten months. He will not run for mayor nor will he seek re-election, saying it’s been the most difficult decision he’s had to make in his life. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/6cTev6tXy2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 23, 2023

He succeeded Anna Verna as Council President.

"It's been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the people of Philadelphia," Clarke said in an emailed statement. "And I'm excited and looking forward to continuing to serve the public in meaningful ways."