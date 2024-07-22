What to know about Kamala Harris' viral coconut tree meme: "You exist in the context of all in which you live"

Biden drops out of race in historic decision Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris in historic decision 04:51

President Joe Biden's announcement on Sunday that he is ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Oval Office sparked a scramble in the Democratic Party. It also unleashed a new wave of memes of the vice president, particularly one about a coconut tree.

But what does a coconut tree have to do with Harris?

It goes back to May 10, 2023. That day, Harris spoke at a swearing-in ceremony of commissioners for an initiative focused on expanding educational opportunities for Hispanic and Latino Americans. During the event, Harris discussed the importance of funneling resources so that children in these demographics know "that they can aspire, they have ambition, and they achieve all of their God-given potential."

Harris said making that happen is only possible by focusing on establishing equity.

"So many of us have come from movements that were about the fight for equality," she said at the time. "We also understand there's a difference between equality and equity."

The latter of the two terms, she explained, means that "not everybody starts out on the same base."

"If you're giving everybody an equal amount but they're starting out on different bases, are they really going to have the opportunity to compete and achieve?" she asked. "... And it's not just simply about financial resources; that is a very big part of it. But it's also about: What is the culture of the environment? How are we approaching this issue in a way that we also understand we cannot support and help our young people if we ... don't also look at the context in which those young people live and are being raised?"

This is where the coconut tree comes in.

"None of us just live in a silo. Everything is in context," she continued. "My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes — and she would say to us, 'I don't know what's wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?' You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

As TikTok creator Isvari Maranwe explained, "You could be two children, work equally hard, but if someone comes from a background that is so much more difficult, they're going to have a more difficult time making it."

"You come from a background in the context of the family and have opportunities in those that may be different from other people," she said.

For example, a 2023 study released by ECMC Group and VICE Media Group found that of more than 1,000 low-income, first-generation and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) high school students, just 8% feel fully prepared in their post-high school plans. And when asked about their top needs in making a decision, about a third listed needing to feed themselves, safe housing or an ability to take care of themselves physically. More than half were unsure of how they will pay for college.

Disparities extend beyond education. There are well-documented and researched disparities in health care, housing, income, healthy food access and more.

The White House put out a fact sheet last week outlining new actions to help expand opportunities for Latino communities, including establishing the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Hispanic-Serving Institutions, a new immigration process and services initiatives.

As Harris refocuses her goals in the days ahead on getting the Democratic nomination for the presidential election in November, her campaign is channeling the meaningful coconut meme — and others — to pave the road ahead.

"Providing context," the official rapid response page for Harris' campaign says in its bio on X.