Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burning in NJ's Wharton State Forest; Batona Campground evacuated

By Joe Brandt, Nikki DeMentri

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trump VP pick to be announced soon; Biden to ramp up "aggressive travel schedule" | Digital Brief
Trump VP pick to be announced soon; Biden to ramp up "aggressive travel schedule" | Digital Brief 02:46

TABERNACLE, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire in Wharton State Forest.

The Batona Campground in the forest has been evacuated after the fire, which the service is labeling as the Tea Time Hill Wildfire.

The Batona Trail is also closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road. There are local road closures in the forest.

More information on the size of the fire was not immediately available. 

wharton-state-forest-fire-image-tea-time-hill.jpg

Forest fires are declared "major" once they reach 100 acres in size.

In 2023, more than 18,000 acres of forest burned in New Jersey. The NJFFS responded to more major fires than they had in over 20 years.

The state's first major wildfire of 2024 was the County Line wildfire between Burlington and Camden counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.