Fire burning in NJ's Wharton State Forest; Batona Campground evacuated

TABERNACLE, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire in Wharton State Forest.

The Batona Campground in the forest has been evacuated after the fire, which the service is labeling as the Tea Time Hill Wildfire.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Wharton State Forest - Tabernacle Twp, Burlington County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill in Wharton State Forest. pic.twitter.com/oRHhAFiKhg — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) July 5, 2024

The Batona Trail is also closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road. There are local road closures in the forest.

More information on the size of the fire was not immediately available.

Forest fires are declared "major" once they reach 100 acres in size.

In 2023, more than 18,000 acres of forest burned in New Jersey. The NJFFS responded to more major fires than they had in over 20 years.

The state's first major wildfire of 2024 was the County Line wildfire between Burlington and Camden counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.