Wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest, forest fire service says

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest on Wednesday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire is burning in the forest in Shamong Township and Waterford Township, NJFFS said on social media.

Jackson Road is now closed in Waterford Township between Tremont Avenue and Atsion Road, Waterford Township police said.

wharton-state-forest-nj-wildfire.jpg
Images from Chopper 3 show a wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest between Shamong and Waterford townships. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and not use any trails in the state forest.  

Jackson Road will be closed until further notice from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road in Shamong due to a forest fire....

Posted by Waterford Township Police Department (NJ) on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Fire danger is high in New Jersey on Wednesday, a tracker on the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's website shows.

Conditions like dry ground and shifting winds can contribute to fire danger.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 10:36 AM EDT

