Wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest, forest fire service says
SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest on Wednesday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The fire is burning in the forest in Shamong Township and Waterford Township, NJFFS said on social media.
Jackson Road is now closed in Waterford Township between Tremont Avenue and Atsion Road, Waterford Township police said.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and not use any trails in the state forest.
Fire danger is high in New Jersey on Wednesday, a tracker on the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's website shows.
Conditions like dry ground and shifting winds can contribute to fire danger.