30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Cape May County

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach, Cape May County.

The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town.

New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. 

And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 3:46 PM

