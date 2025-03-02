Dead whale washes up on Delaware River near Delaware Memorial Bridge

A dead whale washed up on the Delaware River near the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Sunday morning.

Ritter Dragonfly Dronography captured photos of the whale on Sunday at Pigeon Point.

The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, which is based in Lewes, Delaware, told the Delaware News Journal that it's working with other agencies to move the whale so it can be examined.

MERR told the Delaware News Journal the whale was likely a juvenile or sub-adult fin whale of about 35 feet.