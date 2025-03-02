Watch CBS News
Dead whale washes up on Delaware River near Delaware Memorial Bridge

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

A dead whale washed up on the Delaware River near the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Sunday morning.

Ritter Dragonfly Dronography captured photos of the whale on Sunday at Pigeon Point. 

Ritter Dragonfly Dronography

The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, which is based in Lewes, Delaware, told the Delaware News Journal that it's working with other agencies to move the whale so it can be examined.

MERR told the Delaware News Journal the whale was likely a juvenile or sub-adult fin whale of about 35 feet. 

