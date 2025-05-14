Watch CBS News
Search underway for man who fell into creek in Gloucester County, New Jersey

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A search is underway on Wednesday for a man who fell into Big Timber Creek in Westville, New Jersey, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management announced in a Facebook post.

Gloucester County OEM said that at around 4 p.m., the man was doing contract work on a property and lost his footing on an embankment, which led to him falling into the creek. 

Dive teams and marine units from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland Counties are currently helping in the search. 

Gloucester County OEM said the search is being led by the Westville Fire and Police departments. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

