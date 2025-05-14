Search underway for man who fell into creek in Gloucester County, New Jersey

A search is underway on Wednesday for a man who fell into Big Timber Creek in Westville, New Jersey, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management announced in a Facebook post.

Gloucester County OEM said that at around 4 p.m., the man was doing contract work on a property and lost his footing on an embankment, which led to him falling into the creek.

Dive teams and marine units from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland Counties are currently helping in the search.

Gloucester County OEM said the search is being led by the Westville Fire and Police departments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.