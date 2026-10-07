Driver dies after crash that left pedestrian injured in West Philadelphia, police say

A driver is dead after a crash that left another driver and a pedestrian injured in West Philadelphia, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5100 block of Westminster Avenue.

Investigators said the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse struck the rear of a Nissan Sentra that was stopped at a red light. They said the Chevrolet then hit a Lexus traveling eastbound on Westminster Avenue. The SUV then went off the road and struck a pedestrian.

The 51-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died.

Police said the driver of the Lexus and the pedestrian were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. The driver of the Nissan was treated on scene, according to police.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.