NTSB completes investigation on West Reading candy factory explosion

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

National Transportation Safety Board completes investigation on West Reading candy factory explosion
National Transportation Safety Board completes investigation on West Reading candy factory explosion 00:17

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has completed the investigation into the explosion and fire at the R.M. Palmer Company in March. The investigation found that a gas line that hadn't been used since 1982 was still connected.

The investigation found that there was a small leak on the original service line, as well as the new one.

The explosion happened on March 24 at the R.M. Palmer Company factory located on South Second Avenue in West Reading.

Seven people died in the explosion.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 12:07 PM

