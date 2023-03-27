2 victims of West Reading candy factory explosion identified

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Berks County officials identified two victims who died in an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company factory site last week. Seven people died in the explosion and officials say there are no more missing people.

The Berks County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Amy Sandoe, 49, and Domingo Cruz, 60, as two of the victims.

The coroner's office is still working on identifying the remaining five victims.

The explosion happened Friday night at the candy factory located on South Second Avenue in West Reading.

It's still unclear what caused the explosion.

A spokesperson for UGI utilities said there were no signs of a gas leak in the week leading up to the explosion.

A total of 10 people were hospitalized after being injured in the blast, with six already being released.