Officer, another driver hospitalized after crash in West Philadelphia, police say
A Philadelphia police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The officer was headed to a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle at 50th and Spruce streets, according to Philadelphia police.
The extent of their injuries is unclear. Police are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.