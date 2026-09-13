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Officer, another driver hospitalized after crash in West Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A Philadelphia police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

The officer was headed to a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle at 50th and Spruce streets, according to Philadelphia police. 

The extent of their injuries is unclear. Police are investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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