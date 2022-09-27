2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers have been arrested after police say they viciously attacked an Uber driver and stole his SUV early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia. The 65-year-old Uber driver suffered a broken nose and several broken teeth.

Police say he was pulled out of his SUV, dragged on the ground and attacked. Just like this case, police say the suspects involved in most carjackings are getting younger and younger.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the Uber driver standing on the corner of 50th Street and Westminster Avenue moments after he was brutally beaten, robbed and carjacked.

The driver told police four teenagers approached him and began attacking him before taking off in the Toyota RAV 4.

"Four males pulled him out of his vehicle and began punching him and kicking him and even when he was down on the ground, they continued to punch and kick him," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. " He actually has a swollen eye that is closed, a broken nose and several broken teeth."

Police say the driver was dropping off two passengers just before 2:30 a.m. when four teenagers started attacking him. Then, they stole his wallet and his SUV.

"My friend's mom said she heard this morning on her porch some man moaning," Tina Marre said, "like he was in distress -- like he needed help."

The Uber driver called 911 and police found the SUV in the 3200 block of Mantua Avenue.

Investigators say two suspects jumped out, but officers ran after them and arrested them two blocks away.

The Uber driver was able to identify two of the four individuals.

"We're having a serious carjacking problem here in the city," Small said, "and we're seeing a lot of teenagers, and young adults, as perpetrators. Police, especially here in Philadelphia, are making a lot of good quality arrests."

Across the city, carjackings have skyrocketed.

According to Philadelphia police, there have been 1,018 carjackings so far this year -- compared to 494 carjackings this same time last year. That's a 106% increase.

"People were carjacked at red lights, people were getting carjacked at stop signs," Inspector Charles Layton said. "Now they're targeting people in their own driveways and in their own blocks."

Police are hoping the arrest of the two teenagers will help them locate the other two.

In addition, an officer suffered minor injuries during the chase.