17-year-old shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say

By Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot in the face in West Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said. 

It happened around 9:40 p.m. around 55th Street and Haverford Avenue.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital. He was placed in extremely critical condition, police said.  

Police are looking for a group of teens that ran from the scene of the shooting.  

Authorities said the shooting happened after an argument between two groups of teenagers. 

First published on August 8, 2023 / 10:57 PM

