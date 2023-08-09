17-year-old shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot in the face in West Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. around 55th Street and Haverford Avenue.
The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital. He was placed in extremely critical condition, police said.
Police are looking for a group of teens that ran from the scene of the shooting.
Authorities said the shooting happened after an argument between two groups of teenagers.
