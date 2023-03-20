3 teenagers shot in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of N. Frazier Street at around 4 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was shot five times. He was shot once in the right foot, three times in his left arm pit and once in the abdomen, authorities say. He was placed in extremely critical condition at Lankenau Medical Center, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were both shot in the abdomen, police say. They were both placed in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered, but there have been no apprehensions at this time.

The shooting happened near a handful of schools. It's unclear what led to the incident.

BREAKING: Police responding to triple shooting involving three teenagers near 56th & Lansdowne Sts when another shooting happened one block away. We’re told a male was shot one in the leg in that second shooting. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7Reasg72iG — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 20, 2023

While responding to the triple shooting, a man was shot one block away, according to police.

A 45-year-old man was shot twice in his right leg and twice in his left leg on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue, police say. He placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests were made in that shooting and no weapons were recovered.

Sources say the two shootings are unrelated.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.