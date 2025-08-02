West Philadelphia rec center reopens to the public four days after shooting

Days after a shooting injured five people, including two children, Christy Recreation Center and pool in West Philadelphia reopened Saturday. Families who came to the center Saturday afternoon expressed both gratitude and uneasiness.

Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old is now facing multiple charges in connection with Wednesday's broad daylight shooting, which turned the family-friendly space into a crime scene. The teen is charged with 13 counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, among related charges.

Michael Samuels lives a few houses down from the rec center and often brings his granddaughter to the facility. He went on Tuesday afternoon, and was going to go on Wednesday, as well.

"After school I was going to bring her, but then I heard pop pop pop — three times," Samuels said. "And then I didn't even come outside."

CBS News Philadelphia

Despite lingering fears, families returned Saturday as police maintained a visible presence at the center. Samuels said he believes neighborhood spaces like this are key to curbing future violence.

"They need some outlet," he said. "And that's the outlet."

Duane Lee, who grew up near Christy Rec Center and still lives nearby, brought his 2-year-old daughter, Robyn, to the playground. He said safety concerns won't keep him from showing up for his family and his community.

"It's sad and unfortunate that these things happen, but we still have to keep the kids out," Lee said. "We still have to keep them energized."

Lee said violence happens too often in his neighborhood, but choosing to stay home won't solve it.

"Just try to put things like that behind us," he said. "Because if we do, we can push forward."