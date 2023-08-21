Watch CBS News
Local News

74-year-old man dies after falling off roof in West Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 21, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 21, 2023 (AM) 02:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 74-year-old man died after he fell off a second-floor roof while working on a property in West Philadelphia, police said Monday. 

The incident happened on the 200 block of South 46th Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said the 74-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.