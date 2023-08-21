74-year-old man dies after falling off roof in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 74-year-old man died after he fell off a second-floor roof while working on a property in West Philadelphia, police said Monday.
The incident happened on the 200 block of South 46th Street just before 3 p.m.
Police said the 74-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.