3 sentenced to life without parole in 2021 deadly ambush of teen, man in Philadelphia

Three men were sentenced to life without parole in connection with a 2021 deadly ambush in Philadelphia, according to the city's district attorney's office.

Tariq Chambers, Isaiah Jones and Rayfiq Tiggle were convicted last week of first-degree murder and related charges and received life sentences, plus an additional 20 to 40 years each for conspiracy.

The deadly shooting happened on June 11, 2021, at the intersection of 55th and Arch streets in West Philadelphia. Investigators said Chambers, Jones and Tiggle ambushed 17-year-old Nasir Brooks and 18-year-old Steven Griffin shortly before 2 p.m.

The DA's office said the three drove Chambers' girlfriend's car to the West Philly intersection, where they fired 16 times at Brooks and Griffin. They then fled the scene, according to the DA's office.

The white Nissan Altima was found about 20 minutes later in the 4900 block of Olive Street, police said.

Police later released surveillance video of the three suspects walking toward a house. The district attorney's office said the house's address matched the vehicle registration.

The investigation found cellphone data put Chambers, Jones and Tiggle in the area of the shooting at the time of the murders. They were arrested in December 2022.