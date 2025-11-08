Triple shooting outside bar in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood leaves 3 injured, police say

A triple shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood late Friday night has left three people injured.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace tells CBS News Philadelphia officers responded to the 6800 block of Limeklin Pike just before midnight for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and responding officers rushed him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital. He is reported to be in "very critical" condition.

Shortly after that, two additional gunshot victims arrived at Einstein by private vehicle. The two male victims suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and hip. They were placed in stable condition.

Pace said investigators believe a fight happened outside of a bar and grill at the location and at least one person pulled out a handgun and began firing shots. Police are still investigating the possibility that there were multiple shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).