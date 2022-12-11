2 people shot, 1 killed in North Philadelphia home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were shot inside a home in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. during a home invasion on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street.

Two men kicked in the front door and shot three people inside the house, authorities say.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg several times and taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition.

A man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1 p.m.

Another man in his 20s was shot in the chest, shoulder and leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Temple University sent out an alert via its Twitter notification system.

TU Alert Shooting - reported at the 1800 block of West Diamond St. (corrected location) Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) December 11, 2022

The shooting is under investigation. No weapons were recovered.