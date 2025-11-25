West Chester University students prepare Thanksgiving meals for shelter: "filling their food with love"

At West Chester University's high-tech food lab Tuesday, students poured love into the meals they were preparing for strangers to enjoy this Thanksgiving.

"Today, we are preparing 40 meals for Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor is a local shelter that houses 20 men and 20 women," said Jeanie Subach, a nutrition professor at the university.

The ingredients came from several sources.

"Donations from Aramark, which generously donated some of our turkeys, local farmers — Lindenhof Farms at the Growers Market, and then also most importantly, the Ram Chefs, which is our program for young adults with disabilities, and our Food Systems Management Club — they fundraised and raised over $350 to supply this food," Subach said.

The meals include just about everything you'd want in a great Thanksgiving dinner.

"A complete Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, peas, cole slaw, homemade cranberry sauce, cornbread, pumpkin pies, and pumpkin apple muffins," Subach said.

Students said they were grateful for the opportunity to cook for others.

"Oh my gosh, so grateful. I love to cook, I think it's the best thing to cook for other people, and it's the best way to spend my morning," junior Alicia Boyer said.

"I feel really good. Dr. Subach really encourages us to go out there and help those who are less fortunate, so it's nice to give back, especially during the holidays," senior Shannon Morgan said.

This is really what the school's nutrition department is all about — educating and improving lives.

"I hope that everybody has been filling their food with love and just walking away feeling like they were part of something bigger, part of making someone's day as special as theirs when they're going home to their own families," Boyer said.

West Chester University's dean of the College of Health Services said the nutrition department exemplifies the very best of the school's commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.