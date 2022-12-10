West Chester University swim program hit with NCAA violations

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The West Chester University swimming and diving program is facing penalties for NCAA violations.

The athletic department allegedly maintained control over a local sports club and allowed a member of the staff to coach at the club.

The club included potential swimming and diving recruits.

The program faces two years probation, a $25,000 fine, they will not be able to recruit for one year and the university will not rent its facilities to the local sports club for two years, according to an NCAA press release.

The university says it will accept full responsibility for the violations.

"This is a swimming and diving team matter and comes at no fault of any individual swimming and diving athletes, past or present. No other sports teams were involved in this NCAA bylaw violation," West Chester senior vice president and provost Jeffery L. Osgood Jr. said in a statement. "Committed to the same principles of academic integrity and ethical decision-making that it expects of all those within its community of educators, West Chester University accepts the findings of the NCAA's investigation and takes full responsibility. President Fiorentino has taken decisive steps to correct these practices and to create a culture of compliance by voluntarily hiring outside experts to perform a comprehensive NCAA compliance assessment. The University is confident that a violation of this nature will not be repeated at West Chester University."