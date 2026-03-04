West Chester University students prepare to stand out in competitive job market

As the spring semester moves closer to graduation, many college seniors are preparing for their next big step: entering a competitive job market.

At West Chester University, students are getting guidance on how to stand out as hiring practices continue to evolve.

Experts say today's job market looks different than it did just a few years ago. Entry-level positions can draw hundreds of applications, and in many cases artificial intelligence is screening resumes before a human hiring manager ever sees them.

Students say that reality can feel overwhelming.

"Sometimes you can feel like your future is on the line," said Shannon Byrnes, a senior communications major who is still searching for the right opportunity.

Before students even begin applying for jobs, many are starting with the basics — including professional attire. Inside the university's Career Closet, students can borrow clothing to wear to interviews and job fairs.

West Chester University's student body president Derrick Addison says the resource helps remove a financial barrier many students face.

"Suits nowadays cost upwards of $300," Addison said, noting that can be a significant investment for a single interview.

Addison, a finance major who has already secured a job with an insurance company, says students also need to learn how to communicate their experiences effectively.

"Learn how to translate your experiences and the impact you make in organizations," Addison said. "It will benefit how you are portrayed to recruiters."

The university is also preparing for its Job and Internship Fair, where more than 130 employers are expected to meet with students.

Director of the Twardowski Career Development Center Jennifer Rossi Long says hiring practices are shifting, with companies focusing more on skills than traditional academic markers.

"There's been a move away from a focus on major or GPA," Long said. "Employers are asking: what are the actual skill sets we need someone to do this job?"

She also notes that AI is now playing a growing role in the hiring process.

"When you think of AI reading a resume, it's doing keyword matches," Long explained.

Because of that, Long says students should carefully tailor their resumes to align with job descriptions or risk being screened out before a recruiter ever reviews their application.

Students may also face another frustrating reality — applying for jobs and never hearing back.

"The ghosting aspect, when you apply to a role and you don't necessarily hear back from the company, along with generic rejection letters," Long said.

Despite the challenges, career experts say students should lean into internships, networking opportunities, and campus career fairs, where face-to-face connections can still make a difference.

Even as technology changes the hiring process, Long says one thing remains constant: human interaction still matters.