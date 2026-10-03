1 dead, multiple hurt after driver having medical emergency crashes in Havertown, Pennsylvania, police say

One person died and multiple people were hurt in a crash in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday afternoon, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a pickup truck was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver then continued for about a mile on West Chester Pike from Darby Road to Eagle Road.

The pickup truck sideswiped about seven cars along West Chester Pike before slamming into a U-Haul truck near the intersection with Eagle Road, Haverford Township Police Chief John F. Viola said.

West Chester Pike/Route 3 is shut down in that area for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.