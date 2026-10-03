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1 dead, multiple hurt after driver having medical emergency crashes in Havertown, Pennsylvania, police say

By
Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden

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One person died and multiple people were hurt in a crash in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday afternoon, police said. 

Investigators believe the driver of a pickup truck was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver then continued for about a mile on West Chester Pike from Darby Road to Eagle Road. 

The pickup truck sideswiped about seven cars along West Chester Pike before slamming into a U-Haul truck near the intersection with Eagle Road, Haverford Township Police Chief John F. Viola said. 

West Chester Pike/Route 3 is shut down in that area for the investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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