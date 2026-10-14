Police issue alert after woman fights off attacker on West Chester, Pennsylvania, walking trail

The West Chester Police Department is looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman on a walking trail in the 500 block of Dean Street Tuesday evening.

The woman was walking just before 7 p.m. when an unknown man approached and assaulted her, according to a news release from police. She was able to push the man away and run. Police released images from surveillance video captured nearby.

West Chester Police Department

The suspect was around 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray or silver hooded jacket, according to police. He was last seen running toward nearby Everhart Park.

The trail is less than a mile from West Chester University.

In a statement, police say the department "recognizes the concern this incident may cause within our community. We are committed to investigating this incident and appreciate any help from the community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Chester police at 610-696-2700 and reference incident number WC-26-29110.