3-alarm fire damages 4 townhouses in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Four homes in a stretch of townhouses on West Chelsea Circle in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, were damaged in a three-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Newtown Square Fire Company chief.

Firefighters battled the blaze in the 200 block of West Chelsea Circle in Newtown Square. The fire was placed under control around 1:30 p.m., Chief Chris Young said.

Young said firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the fire, showing the roof of at least two homes scorched by the fire. By the time Chopper 3 arrived at the scene, it appeared that most of the flames had been extinguished, but the roof and homes were heavily damaged. Firefighters were spotted both on the roof and inside the home battling the fire.

Young said no one was injured in the fire, and there have been no reports of deaths or injuries to pets at this time.

All of the units were evacuated after the fire, Young said.

About 12 agencies in the county responded to the fire with over 55 firefighters working the blaze. Young said there are rotating crews coming and going to fight the fire during the heat wave.

At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Chester County set up a rehabilitation tent with a cooling center, cold water and popsicles.

Firefighters are investigating the extent of the fire's spread and its origin. The cause remains unknown.