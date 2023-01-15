Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot three times, killed in Tioga: Philadelphia Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 47-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section, police say. The shooting happened Sunday around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street.

The man was shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m.

Police say they have not recovered and weapons or made any arrests. Yet, they say the offender was a woman driving a white SUV. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 1:50 PM

