Gold cheesesteaks, Han Dynasty and burritos: What's new at Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Han Dynasty, Buena Onda and $28 cheesesteaks with gold are coming to Wells Fargo Center in 2023-24.

Fans can get their first taste of the new food items beginning Tuesday night, when the Flyers face off against the Canucks in their home opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m., moved up an hour to accommodate a busy night in South Philadelphia.

"As everyone's appetites' and everyone's standards are changing, coming to these stadiums and arenas just to have hot dogs and popcorn, that isn't it anymore," Anthony Campagna, Aramark Sports & Entertainment senior executive chef, said. "We want to give the fan the moment they walk into the building an experience that they'll remember forever, and that includes food."

In addition to the Flyers' game, the sports complex will also host Game 2 of the NL Championship Series between the Phillies and Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park and a friendly between Mexico and Germany at Lincoln Financial Field.

What's new at Wells Fargo Center?

Flyers fans, Sixers fans and eventgoers will be able to grab a taste of several new culinary items at the arena.

Some new items include vegetable/chicken Lo Mein, butternut squash pizza, burritos and a smoked beef rib cheesesteak with gold.

Here's a roundup of what's new at Wells Fargo Center.

Han Dynasty (Section 107)

Vetri Meatballs (MVP)

Butternut Squash Pizza (MVP)



Mission Burrito (Garces Eats)

Beef Tacos (Buena Onda)

Chicken pesto sandwich (Section 104)

Veggie cheesesteak (Section 104)

BAR Burger (Sections 122, 221)

Walking Taco (Sections 104, 110, 122)

Ultimate Veggie Sandwich (Sections 107, 209)



Turkey Club (Sections 107, 209)



BBQ Brisket Sandwich (Section 202)

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (Section 202)



Mexican Street Corn (Sections 205, 217)



Char Grilled Chili Cheese Dog (Sections 205, 217)



Pigs in a Blanket (Sections 218)

Classic Grilled Cheese (Section 218)



24stK (Section 117)

A gold cheesesteak?!

24stK, in Section 117, will sell an "over-the-top" cheesesteak with 12-hour smoked ribs topped off with edible gold leaf.

"Where are you getting that from? You're looking at about $28," Campagna said. "So it's pretty cool. It's worth it. It's a meal in itself and it's just an amazing flavor profile."