Weight loss drugs could prevent breast cancer, preliminary Penn Medicine research shows

Popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy might be able to prevent breast cancer, according to new research from Penn Medicine.

The research comes from women who had breast imaging at Penn Medicine. The findings, presented Tuesday at an international cancer meeting, are described as promising but preliminary.

Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, the lead researcher at Penn Medicine, said the study indicates that popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs might be able to prevent breast cancer.

"There was a 30% reduced incidence of breast cancer in women who were exposed to GLP-1 agonists vs. women who were not," McDonald said.

That includes drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The Penn Medicine study analyzed records of 110,000 women for the last three years. It was an observational study, and more research is needed to prove the connection and explain how the drugs affect cancer.

"There's a plausible biologic hypothesis to say that these drugs, in addition to weight loss, could have independent effects on inflammation that could be important for both tumor genesis and cancer growth," McDonald said.

McDonald said obesity and inflammation, an immune response, can each cause cancer, and there's evidence that GLP-1 drugs can reduce both.

Several studies presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting looked at the drugs' effects on cancer.

"There are scientists presenting studies showing impacts in colon cancer, in liver cancer, in leukemia, in lung cancer," McDonald said. "So yes, there appears to be a biologic signal that is across cancer types, indicating that there potentially could be an effect from these drugs."

McDonald said it's too early to recommend these drugs for anything other than what they are currently approved for, which is diabetes and obesity.

A double-blind clinical trial is needed now, McDonald said, and it could be years before those results are available.