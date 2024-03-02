Things to do this weekend Philadelphia: East Passyunk Restaurant Week, Philadelphia Flower Show, Art Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cheers to the weekend Philly! The weekend is finally here and the greater Philadelphia area has several reasons for you to celebrate! Whether you're in the mood to try out a new dish (or dishes) at East Passyunk Restaurant Week or maybe looking to be blown away at the Philadelphia Flower Show, the Delaware Valley is the exact place you'll want to be this weekend!

Philadelphia area events, festivals, screenings this weekend

East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2024

For the 12th time, Restaurant Week is returning to East Passyunk in South Philadelphia.

From Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 8, more than 20 award-winning restaurants will participate in East Passyunk Restaurant Week. They will offer specially priced three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 and $55.

Dishes will range from signature long-term favorites to exclusive new items making their Restaurant Week debut.

Participating restaurants this year will include:

Barcelona Wine Bar

Bing Bing Dim Sum

Cantina Los Caballitos

The Dutch

Ember & Ash

Flannel

Gabriella's Vietnam

Juana Tamale

Le Virtu

Marra's

MoonNight

Noir Restaurant

Ocho Rios Parrilla

Perla

Pistolas Del Sur

Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria

P'unk Burger

Pub on Passyunk East

Stogie Joe's

The Palace of Indian

Townsend Wine Bar

Triangle Tavern

Boats, boats, boats! If you're dreaming of spring and summer, set course this weekend to the 2024 Atlantic City Boat Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show kicked off Wednesday and will be in town until Sunday, March 3.

Those interested in attending can check out hundreds of vessels on display and purchase their dream boat if they desire. Attendees can also see Twiggy, the iconic waterskiing squirrel in action in her own custom-built heated pool. A wide variety of fishing and boating seminars available can also teach nautical fans a tip or trick about sea life.

Sea lovers can check out the show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday.

Admission ticket prices vary depending on how many people are in your group. Individual tickets start at $18 each. Big time bonus, too, if you plan to bring your children! The show allows free entry for children 12 years old and under with a paid adult.

Philadelphia Flower Show

It's a telltale sign that spring is right around the corner in the Delaware Valley. The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show is back in town and ready to celebrate our city's Brotherly Love in its latest theme, "United By Flowers." Beyond the extravagant flower creations, guests can shop from a variety of local vendors at the event's marketplace.

This year's marketplace will feature more than 150 vendors that sell everything from the perfect little plant to add to your garden to household kitchen decor, clothing, jewelry and accessories! The flower show also offers a variety of tours and activities for families and children to enjoy while embracing true Philadelphia flower power.

You can catch this year's flower show from March 2 to 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Sunday, March 10, the last day of the show will have slightly shorter hours -- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Ticket prices vary for adults, students and children depending on whether you attend on a weekday or weekend. A full list of ticket prices can be found on the Philadelphia Flower Show's website.

Andrew Schulz "The Life Tour" at The Met

Comedian Andrew Schulz's The Life Tour will stop in Philly Friday and Saturday for performances at The Met.

Schulz has been in the comedy scene for years but is well known for his 2020 Netflix standup special "Schulz Saves America." He also doubles as a podcaster with two podcasts - "Flagrant" co-hosted by Akaash Singh and "The Brilliant Idiots" co-hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

Tickets for Schulz's Saturday night show start at $97. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The humble Lego has been stealing the spotlight at the Franklin Institute since The Art of the Brick returned to the museum on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The show features more than 100 creations, made entirely of Lego bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya.

New to the show this year are 13 sculptures of endangered animals. The Endangered Species Connection, a collaboration between Sawaya and award-winning photographer Dean West, aims to creatively raise awareness of some of the world's most endangered species, including the humpback whale, polar bear and lowland gorilla.

Visitors can also view galleries full of Lego versions of some of the world's most famous masterpieces, including Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

After exploring the exhibit's galleries, guests can explore a 9,000-square-foot brick play space and build their own creations using hundreds of thousands of colorful bricks.

The Art of the Brick exhibit runs until Sept. 2.

"Pay What You Wish Admission" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is a majestic landmark that's beloved across the globe. The only thing that's better than visiting, is visiting for less than a dollar. That's right, this Sunday visit the iconic museum for Pay What You Wish Admission.

According to the museum's website, this deal happens on the first Sunday of every month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Seriously, all you have to do is pay whatever amount you'd like. It's that easy.

Philadelphia area sports this weekend:

Flyers vs. Senators

The Philadelphia Flyers also play this weekend. The Flyers will face off against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The match begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $56.

The Flyers are coming off a 2-5 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday and are looking to get back in the win column.

Drexel vs. Northeastern

The Drexel Dragons face off against the Northeastern Huskies Saturday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $38.