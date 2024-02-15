New Philadelphia holiday 215 Day celebrates city's area code with special deals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Today is Feb. 15, or 2-1-5. And this year, here in the Philadelphia region, there's a whole new meaning behind today's date. 215 Day is Philly's newest homegrown holiday, celebrating our oldest and first area code 2-1-5.

The area code dates back to the 1940s. To celebrate, there are specials on food, concerts and other experiences.

"It's amazing," Marlo Dilks, who owns SLiCE Pizza, P'unk Burger and Nipotina Restaurant, said. "To be in anything that's inaugural is fun to get it off the ground and something that is so rich in the culture of the city, and these food items in particular are very south Philadelphia food items."

Marlo Dilks, owner of Slice Pizza, P'unk Burger and Nipotina, shows off some of the food items available on the inaugural 215 Day. CBS News Philadelphia

Different restaurants and attractions from across the city are coming together to offer special 2-1-5 discounts.

Some deals include:

SLiCE Pizza's Italian Market location has pizza slices for $2.15

P'unk Burger has milkshake specials for $2.15

Nipotina is doing a special cheesesteak - the side of fries is $2.15



$2.15 small coffee at HIVE Cafe

The Do215 website "curates all these great events, food happenings, concerts," Kory Aversa from Aversa PR said.

"They came up with it because they wanted to celebrate the old area code and everything we love about our city. And they thought, what better day than 215, the day after Valentine's Day. They wanted to celebrate the food and concerts and everything we have in our city. It's only the first year it will get bigger every year."

There are discounts on places like the Philadelphia Zoo and chances to win tickets to shows at MilkBoy, Underground Arts and other venues.

You can enter to win those 215 Day prizes on the Do215 site here.