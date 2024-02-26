Restaurant Week return to East Passyunk in Philadelphia. Here are the participating eateries
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - For the 12th time, Restaurant Week is returning to East Passyunk in South Philadelphia.
From Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 8, more than 20 award-winning restaurants will participate in East Passyunk Restaurant Week. They will offer specially priced three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 and $55.
Dishes will range from signature long-term favorites to exclusive new items making their Restaurant Week debut.
Participating restaurants this year will include:
- Barcelona Wine Bar
- Bing Bing Dim Sum
- Cantina Los Caballitos
- The Dutch
- Ember & Ash
- Flannel
- Gabriella's Vietnam
- Juana Tamale
- Le Virtu
- Marra's
- MoonNight
- Noir Restaurant
- Ocho Rios Parrilla
- Perla
- Pistolas Del Sur
- Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria
- P'unk Burger
- Pub on Passyunk East
- Stogie Joe's
- The Palace of Indian
- Townsend Wine Bar
- Triangle Tavern
Each restaurant selects if they will do lunch, dinner or both, and their price points. Some restaurants will additionally offer upgrades to their meals for those seeking a higher end experience.
East Passyunk Restaurant Week is presented by the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID).
"East Passyunk Restaurant Week is designed to showcase the wide diversity of restaurants, chefs and menus up and down the avenue," EPABID Executive Director Rebecca O'Leary said. "As the new executive director, I am thrilled to see so many award-winning restaurants of all sizes and backgrounds stepping up with menus that bring together avenue favorites from over the years with new and exclusive dishes debuting just for this event. For foodies, this event is truly a win-win."
