East Passyunk Music Festival to celebrate music and food scenes in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- East Passyunk Avenue will be rocking this Sunday. The first-ever East Passyunk Music Festival will make its debut with a celebration of music and food.

Rebecca O'Leary is the executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. O'Leary joined CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday to discuss this weekend's festival.

The music festival will feature over two dozen bands and five stages and performance areas, according to a news release. Genres will span from indie rock to jazz, funk horns, reggae, hip hop, country and more.

Some artists include Cosmo Baker, DJ Diamond Kuts, Brown Sugar, the East Passyunk Opera Project and Batala Philly.

Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Barcelona, Pistola's del Sur, Cantina Los Caballitos and LaScala's Birra will be among the restaurants participating in the festival.

Comedian Joe Conklin will MC the festival.

The free festival will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, taking over East Passyunk Avenue from Broad to Dickinson Streets.