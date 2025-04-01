Partly sunny Wednesday in Philadelphia region; rainy end to the week. Here's the forecast.
April has started, and boy, what a change! Monday's high of 82 degrees in Philadelphia dropped into the mid-50s by Tuesday afternoon, which will lead to a chilly start on Wednesday morning with widespread temps dipping to freezing in many locations.
Clear skies and plenty of sunshine will bring temps back into the mid-50s again Wednesday afternoon, but a slight breeze will make it feel like the upper 40s. Not too bad, but a far cry from where we were just two days ago.
However, as is typical in spring, temperatures will bounce back dramatically by Thursday with increasing clouds and the chance of a few showers. Highs will be back into the middle 70s. In addition to showers, a few storms may impact the region as well. Some may be strong to severe, but widespread severe storms are not expected.
We then have showers and up-and-down temperatures Friday and through the weekend. Severe weather does not look likely; just plain spring showers and perhaps a non-severe rumble of thunder.
Here's your 7-day forecast
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 55, low of 35.
Thursday: Warm, p.m. shower. High of 76, low of 46.
Friday: Clouds, showers. High of 66, low of 61.
Saturday: Showers likely. High of 53, low of 50.
Sunday: Shower chance. High of 71, low of 47.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 61, low of 51.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 51, low of 40.
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.