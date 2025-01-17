Cloudy with scattered rain showers in Philadelphia region before dangerous cold. Here's the forecast.

Snow for the Birds and MLK Day winds increases and temperatures begin to plummet

Snow for the Birds and MLK Day winds increases and temperatures begin to plummet

Your weekend begins mild with scattered rain showers but you need to plan and prepare for snow this weekend followed by an arctic blast with the coldest air since 2018.

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend weather in Philadelphia

We are tracking another system Saturday with rain showers during the day. Highs will reach the low 40s.

Cold air slides in behind this system creating an interesting setup for Sunday.

On Sunday, a different disturbance tracks through the deep south to the Tennessee Valley and off the Carolina coast as a coastal storm. Then it travels north off the Jersey Shore bringing a good chance of snow showers Sunday mid-morning through the early evening. Significant accumulations are likely. Could range from several inches to more than half a foot depending on the final track.

There will be some banding across the area with bursts of heavy snow up to 1 inch per hour. Thundersnow may develop.

Travel will be difficult Sunday with snow-packed roads in some places. Plan on air cancellations and rail delays.

The Eagles and Rams will be playing in the snow.

For Monday, MLK Day winds increase and temperatures begin to plummet. At least the sunshine returns. Temperatures will be frigid in the teens to start the day and only reach the mid-20s.

Monday night we drop to the single digits in the city and near or below zero in some area away from the city. Tuesday and Wednesday will only see highs in the mid-teens with lows across the region between -2 and 9 degrees.

Wind chills will dip to -10 to -20 at night with the feels like between 0 to 10 during the day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A shower. High 43, Low 30.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 34, Low 32.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 24, Low 17.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 17, Low 7.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 18, Low 7.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 28, Low 8.

Friday: Still cold. High 35, Low 18.

