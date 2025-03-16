Rainy Monday morning in Philadelphia, temps warm up to 70 mid-week. See the full weather forecast.

Heavy rain, gusty winds move through Philadelphia region overnight, but it will clear up Monday

Heavy rain, gusty winds move through Philadelphia region overnight, but it will clear up Monday

Heavy rain and a few storms are moving through overnight, with the chance for some isolated flash flooding across the area, especially along the Jersey Shore. Despite the earlier threat of severe weather, we're going to stand down on life- or property-threatening storms into Monday; the chance has now passed.

This line of storms moving through is from the same system that delivered over 300 tornado warnings across the Midwest and the South, and even into western Pennsylvania earlier today.

Severe weather Sunday also was seen across the Carolinas and Virginia down through the Florida panhandle.

Monday, St. Patrick's Day, will start with some green (rain) on the radar before slowly clearing out through midday. The rain and clouds will gradually clear for the afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees.

The warmth will return through the middle of next week with highs in the mid-upper 60s Tuesday and then around 70 degrees Wednesday. The next chance of rain will arrive with the first day of spring on Thursday as a cold front ushers in another drop in temperatures for next Friday. Temperatures will go from the upper 60s Thursday afternoon to only around 50 degrees Friday afternoon.

7-day forecast

Monday: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High of 57, low of 55.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 65, low 33.

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun. High of 70, low of 39.

Thursday: A few showers. High of 69, low of 44.

Friday: Cool and breezy. High of 51, low of 41.

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High of 63, low of 36.

Sunday: Sunny but cooler. High of 61, low of 43.

