Sunny and warm conditions continue Wednesday, Thursday in Philadelphia before weekend rain. See the forecast.

After a few clouds Wednesday morning, it will turn sunny yet again in the Philadelphia area. While a breeze from the northwest will usher in some cooling, we'll start off so warm that there's a good chance we hit 80 yet again.

Thursday looks like a great day with less wind and highs in the upper 70s, though you may notice an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon as our next system approaches.

Plan on scattered showers and storms later Friday, and it's now looking likely that Saturday will also be unsettled with showers and storms through the evening.

While Sunday may start with clouds, it will eventually clear out but highs top out in the mid-60s. With that said, however, we are tracking the slight chance of a changing forecasting come early next week. Forecast models are starting to diverge quite a bit.

We'll be tracking the latest and update you as things come together, but for now know that a chance of rain may return in the extended forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 80, low of 66.

Thursday: Beautiful. High of 77, low of 53.

Friday: Evening showers/storm. High of 85, low of 60.

Saturday: Showers likely. High of 83, low of 63.

Sunday: Sun/clouds mix. High of 66, low of 54.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 65, low 52.

Tuesday: A few clouds. High 72, low 55.

