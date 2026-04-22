Mostly sunny, warm Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunshine and warmth will be the rule on Thursday in the Philadelphia region. A light jacket will be needed in the morning, sunglasses and T-shirts will do fine by the afternoon.

NEXT big weather changes

The changes on Thursday and Friday will be the temps climbing back into the 70s, with the warmest day being Thursday.

Our next big weather maker is another cold front, which will likely bring widespread rain to the area on Saturday, along with high temperatures back down into the 50s. Be sure to have your backup plans ready if you have an outdoor event planned.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday is trending dry, but we'll have to watch for a few morning showers. It will remain cool with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

More rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonably mild temps.

Here's the 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Warmer, some sun. High 79, low 48.

Friday: Clouding up. High 71, low 54.

Saturday: Rain returns. High 55, low 50.

Sunday: Morning showers, some sun. High 62, low 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 66, low 45.

Tuesday: Shower chance. High 63, low 47.

Wednesday: Few showers. High 70, low 54.

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Hourly Forecast