Stormy weather chances tonight, Sunday in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to the weekend! Hope you had a chance to get outside Friday because weather conditions will begin to dramatically shift Saturday. It's still going to be a nice summer day but humidity will be noticeably higher, temperatures warmer, and late evening showers and storms are likely.

In addition, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds winning out from time to time. Don't forget to lather on the sunscreen as the sun angle is still nearly at its peak.

Back to the storms… a line of storms that may turn severe in western Pennsylvania will likely survive into our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning, weakening by early Sunday.

Saturday, most of us are under a marginal risk for severe weather, or Level 1 on a five-point scale. There is a higher Level 2 risk in the far northwest of Berks County, Lancaster County and Lehigh County Saturday.

The biggest risks with storms Saturday are damaging winds and heavy rain. These will move through late Saturday night, nearly midnight.

We have issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Sunday due to a high heat index, and also because we will be tracking another wave of showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening, some of which may be strong to severe.

Sunday looks like the hotter weekend day, with a high in the low 90s and very high humidity, causing the heat index to feel as high as 102.

With the storms, our biggest threats would be strong winds and hail, but periods of heavy rain and lightning will also be present as the front moves through. There is also a small chance of an isolated tornado with these storms.

Models are still fine-tuning these storms but the timing looks to be from about 3 or 4 p.m. to start in the Poconos and the far north and west of our region. The storms should be off the coast by about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The entire region is under a slight risk for severe weather on Sunday, a level 2 risk on a five-point scale.

After that, we usher in a return to pleasant, comfortable conditions for the start of July on Monday! As of now, looking like a return to 90s is imminent for Independence Day with the chance for storms, but we'll keep you posted on the holiday forecast as we get closer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, night storms. High 87

Sunday: Heat storms. High 92, Low 76

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High 82, Low 65

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High 86, Low 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 65

Thursday: Chance storms. High 93, Low 73

Friday: Chance storms. High 92, Low 75

