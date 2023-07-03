Thousands gather at "Party on the Pier" despite severe weather threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The threat of severe weather ruined many people's plans Sunday evening as Wawa Welcome America postponed its annual gospel concert at Independence Mall.

The concert will now be held on Monday at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Tornado reportedly touched down in New London Township, Chester County

Lorraine Savage found out the concert was postponed after she arrived at Independence Mall from Pennsauken, New Jersey.

"About 30-something family members are on their way here probably, so I'm trying to see where they are en-route," Savage said. "I understand you had to make the call because of inclement weather, but I'm so disappointed because I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to make it back here tomorrow."

Despite the threat of severe weather, thousands of people gathered outside Rivers Casino to celebrate Independence Day Weekend by listening to music and watching fireworks. However, the threat of weather did force one event to be postponed. The story at 11 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/KfveSUYQeN — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 3, 2023

Henry Moore also found out the concert was postponed after he arrived at Independence Mall.

"Well sometimes we don't know what God got in store for us, so maybe we need to come back here tomorrow," Moore said. "He might got something special."

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered Sunday night to listen to music and watch fireworks at "Party on the Pier" outside Rivers Casino.

Jaiveion Benjamin came from New Orleans to visit his family and attend the event.

"Well, I'm enjoying it. I'm having fun obviously," Benjamin said. "It's great to be here."