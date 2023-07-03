NEXT Weather: Tornado warning in effect for Chester, New Castle Counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather is rolling through the Philadelphia region Sunday.

A tornado warning is in effect for south central Chester County and northern New Castle County in Delaware until 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A tornado touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. There have been multiple funnel clouds reported from this storm.

Tornado warnings for Montgomery, Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh Counties have been canceled, the National Weather Service said.

Seek shelter immediately if your neighborhood is under a tornado warning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire Philadelphia region until 11 p.m.

Storms are already firing up ahead of a main line of storms that are moving through western counties now (4:40pm) & will approach the #Philadelphia area within the next 1-2 hours.



Stay with @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hJfqiqFQkh — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) July 2, 2023

Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid, with highs in the mid-80s.

Skies will remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy through the day on Sunday with more showers and storms developing through the second half of the afternoon and evening.

The southern half of the Philadelphia region, including eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and northeastern Maryland, is in a slight risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon, with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding as the primary concerns. Storms are expected to move in between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

⚠️⛈️ Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe, with locally damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall and flooding possible. Stay weather aware! #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/RNuNTpHW7E — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2023

There is also a Coastal Flooding Threat from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m., NWS said.

In addition to the showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening, we're forecasting spotty minor coastal flooding in the yellow highlighted areas with tonight's high tide. Do not park your vehicle in flood prone areas! #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ZeoQuZnup0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2023

Regardless of the chance of storms, the humidity surges back into the area which will make the middle 80s Sunday afternoon feel more like near 90 degrees.

The storm system will be slow to move east into Monday and will likely result in another round of storms Monday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia Meteorgolgis Grant Gilmore said. By Tuesday, Independence Day, the system will push east, allowing for much more sunshine and high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: PM T-storms. High: 86, Low: 64

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Wednesday: Feeling the heat. High: 92, Low: 71

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

Friday: PM Thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 70

